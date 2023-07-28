CHAMPAIGN COUNTY (WAND)- According to Illinois State Police, a road buckle has occurred on I-72 East near milepost 177.5, in Champaign County just east of the Route 47 Exit, in the left lane.
Police say the road buckle was due to excessive heat.
IDOT is gathering resources to fix this issue as soon as possible.
Police said the right lane seems unaffected but are still urging drivers to use caution in the area, especially 2 wheeled vehicles.
