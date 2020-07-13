DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Crews are working at the scene of a Decatur crash in the area of Eldorado and Main streets.
A WAND-TV crew observed a fire truck, police and an ambulance at the scene. The crash appears to have involved at least two vehicles.
Authorities shut down the left two lanes of Main Street in the intersection. The road is also closed westbound at Water.
No information is known about possible injuries at this time.
WAND-TV is working to learn more information and will update this story as details are released.
