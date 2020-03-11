TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A road remains closed in Taylorville after a roof collapsed Wednesday evening.
Firefighters said they were called at 6 p.m. to the 200 block of E. Main Cross St. The collapse occurred in an unoccupied structure and there were no injuries.
East Main Cross Street is closed from Walnut to Pawnee as of Wednesday night. Firefighters told WAND-TV the closure would be active until further notice.
“Please stay away and do not pass the barriers or the barrier tape,” the Taylorville Fire Department said in a Facebook post. “This is for your safety!”
