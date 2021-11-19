VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A road is closed after a Vermilion County crash that occurred Friday, troopers said.
The crash happened on IL 119 near County Road 2150 East. At 1:30 p.m., troopers said they had closed 119 from the Indiana line to County Road 2050 East for the next several hours.
Details are limited about what happened in this crash.
Drivers are asked to find a different route.
