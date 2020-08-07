DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters responded Friday night to a fire in Decatur.
Authorities responded to the area of Garfield Avenue and Edward Street. A WAND-TV crew observed at least two fire engines in the area.
Garfield was shut down from College Street to Union Street late Friday night. Edward was blocked at the intersection with Garfield.
It's unclear at this time what caused the fire. Flames are out at this time.
WAND reporter Chris Carter said he believes the fire may have occurred at an outhouse, out-building or garage.
This developing story will be updated as WAND-TV learns more.
