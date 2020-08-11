CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Troopers said they have closed Interstate 74 at the scene of a Tuesday crash in Champaign County.
Illinois State Police District 10 said the crash occurred along I-74 at mile post 169. The road will be closed for an unknown length of time.
Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.
Troopers did not provide any information about what caused the crash or possible injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.