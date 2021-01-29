(WAND)- Blue Mound Road between Nevada and Rosedale is temporarily closed until further notice.
According to the Blue Mound Fire department, Shelby electric is working to fix a high voltage line that is arcing and throwing sparks on the road.
This high voltage line sits about 10 feet off the road.
Until the issue is solved, the area will remain closed off.
Taking an alternate route is advised.
