SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Road construction will start on County Highway 31 from Wolf Creek Rd. to McGrath St. in Williamsville and County Highway 23 (Spaulding Orchard Rd.) from Curran Rd. to 750' west of IL Route 4.
The construction will start Monday, Aug. 12 at 7 a.m.
Work will consist of cold in place recycling, HMA overlay and seal coat. This project was awarded to P.H. Broughton and Sons, Inc. of Springfield at a bid amount of $2,391,510.59.
Traffic will be reduced to a single lane controlled by flaggers.
The work will continue until late October.