URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- The Urbana Police Department will be shutting down parts of North Cunningham Ave. in order to conduct an investigation of a recent fatal crash.
On Tuesday, May 31, from 6:00 a.m. - 6:30 a.m. both the northbound and southbound traffic on North Cunningham Ave., between University Ave. and Crystal Lake Dr. will be temporarily shut down.
Police say the purpose of the road closure is due to a continued investigation into the fatal crash that occurred in that area in the late evening of May 25.
The Urbana Police Department asks motorist to avoid the area while they conduct their investigation.
Urbana Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact police at 217-384-2320.
Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Citizens are reminded that information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.
