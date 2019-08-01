MOUNT ZION, Ill. (WAND) - Road signs are being stolen from the Mount Zion and Long Creek areas.
The number missing add up to felony theft.
The Macon County Highway Department said the majority of signs stolen are Stop and Yield signs.
"It would be bad enough going through adult life with 'felon' attached to your name, but to have also potentially contributed to an accident that injured or killed one of your neighbors or friends would be a difficult thing to live with," the department posted to Facebook.
If you have any information on the thefts, call law enforcement.