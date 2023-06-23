CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A road closure will be necessary starting next week for the replacement of the bridge over Spoon River.
County Road 32, two miles south of Gifford, between 2600N and 2700N will be closed beginning Tuesday June 27.
Bridge replacement construction is expected to take up to five months.
There will be no marked detour.
Local landowners within the construction zone will have access to their property but should drive with extreme caution while in the work zone.
