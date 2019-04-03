EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Traffic was backed up for miles Wednesday evening after an Effingham County crash.
The Illinois Department of Transportation says a crash happened in an I-70 eastbound construction zone Wednesday. That location is in the Altamont area.
IDOT says the road is closed and cars are backed up. They say drivers should be prepared to stop west of Altamont.
Roads are back open and lanes are clear as of 5 p.m.
WAND-TV reached out to state police for information about what caused the crash and did not immediately hear back.