CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Some roads in central Illinois are impassable, according to the Champaign County Sheriff's Office.
In a release, Sheriff Dustin Heuerman shared Champaign County roadways continue to be impassable in several locations. He urges drivers to avoid unnecessary travel.
"The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is continuing to encourage motorists to stay off roadways today. The roadways are dangerous and many of them are impassible. There are several cases of vehicles and occupants being stranded around the county. First responders and tow truck operators are also affected by the road conditions and are having difficulty responding to vehicles in ditches or that have driven onto unplowed roadways. If drivers choose to drive in these weather conditions and get stranded, there is no guarantee first responders will be able to reach them to provide assistance until there are better road conditions," he said in a release.
The sheriff's office reported, Monticello Road in Champaign County is impassable. Drivers should also avoid North Market between Olympian and Hensely Road. Sheriff Heuerman said, many semis are parked along the side of the roadway on North Market Street.
Also, North Market Street is closed due to a jackknifed semi.
