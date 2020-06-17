BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - A roadside scam is affecting drivers in the Bloomington-Normal area, police said.
According to law enforcement, victims are approached and given a scam story by someone who poses as a driver with a stranded family. The person says his vehicle is broken down or out of gas.
The scammer tries to sell the victim gold jewelry or other items. Police said the items are not real gold or diamonds.
Bloomington police said they heard of at least three reported incidents Wednesday.
