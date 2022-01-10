CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Roadway has been cleared, all lanes open, on I-57 northbound at milepost 237, per police.
Officials say this was a property damage crash, and report no injuries.
Police suggest that motorist continue to use caution through this area, as traffic continues to get back to its normal pattern.
