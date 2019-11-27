URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – The search is on for attempted robbery suspects accused of trying to rob a University of Illinois student.
Officers said it happened at 11:56 p.m. Tuesday as the student stood outside of the Illini Union, located at 1401 W. Green St. in Urbana. Two young men approached, with one of the them telling the student “I like your backpack” and pulling at it before the second suspect hit the victim.
Police said the suspects ran without stealing anything. The student is expected to recover and was not seriously hurt.
One of the two suspects had a mask on, according to police.
Anyone with information should contact U of I police by calling (217)333-1216. Champaign County Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips by phone at (217)373-8477, online here or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
A reward is possible for information submitted to Crime Stoppers.