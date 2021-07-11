CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - “If we can help save somebody else's life, Then, we know Rob's life wasn't in vain.” Turning their pain intro purpose, Ellen and Lowell Mennenga are determined to raise awareness for drug addiction after losing their son to an overdose.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction, call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357)
"It's horrible, no, no parent should have to go through losing a child."
Ellen and Lowell Mennenga knew their son was an addict. Rob Mennenga was trying to get his life back on track through counseling and therapy, but one day, Ellen and Lowell saw their worst nightmare in front of their eyes.
"We got home Sunday night, he said he was going to an NA meeting, then we thought he would but he went out to get a hit of heroin and didn't get obviously didn't get the heroin, got the fentanyl, and the next morning he didn't come down, they didn't come down and I said to Lowell, I think we better go check on him, and he was dead. We found him." Ellen tells WAND News.
For 5 months, they thought it was a heroin overdose, until they got the news of the autopsy. "We got a call and they said that no and it was totally 100% accural fentanyl." Lowell says. The death was ruled a homicide. "It had nothing to do with his addiction, he was murdered." A drug so powerful, Ellen says only 2 milligrams is enough to kill someone, an amount as little as two grains of salt.
Ellen and Lowell describe Rob as someone who always had a smile on his face, "He was a friend to anybody. Super, super intelligent and terrific manners. He was like a big teddy bear. He was always had a smile and very polite to our friends and things and people just, you know dearly loved him even, I mean, with his illness."
With the death of their son, Ellen and Lowell made it their mission to do what they can to stop the stigma and to bring awareness to drug addiction. "We try to be forthcoming and say Rob was a heroin addict. I mean, because that's part of our purpose is to get rid of the stigma of addiction." Ellen says.
They both are openly transparent on their Facebook page about the dangers of addiction and laced-drug crimes. They speak to schools, hospitals, police and more to bring awareness and crush the stigma behind addiction. Their main focus is kids, saying youth of today are extra susceptible to the dangers of drug use.
