NEW YORK (WAND) — President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, died Saturday night after being hospitalized in New York, the president said in a statement. He was 72.
The president visited his brother at a New York City hospital on Friday after White House officials said he had become seriously ill.
“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” Donald Trump said in a statement. “He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”
It is not yet clear how Robert died.
