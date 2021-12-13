FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The leader of Roberts is pleading with the public to conserve water as the village deals with a shortage.
In the latest update, officials said on Facebook the issue that led to the shortage is within the primary water well. Village President Matt Vaughan earlier announced the well had failed and the backup system was not operational.
Leaders had asked the public to cease water use immediately, as the tower had 24 hours until it would be dry.
All primary electrical checks came back with no issues. Leaders are setting up a crane but don't have enough daylight to to pull the well Monday.
"Everyone needs to make alternative plans this evening and tomorrow morning for showers, dish washing, etc. I know it stinks, but unless we conserve water as a village, our tank pressure will drop to unsatisfactory levels, which will lead to boil orders and additional complications," the latest village Facebook post said.
The village is working with the Illinois Water Association in finding out why the well has failed and working on a temporary solution, having tanker trucks supply the village with water.
According to officials, Layne-Western is mobilizing a crew, but relief wont be available until late afternoon on Monday.
The village estimates it will take at least $8K-$10K just to get them here.
The Roberts-Melvin Fire Protection District has been notified and in the event of a fire, they will have back-up fire districts on call.
WAND will continue to update this story as it develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.