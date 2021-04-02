ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) - A woman accused of stabbing and killing a man in Rochester has turned herself in to authorities.
Keely A. Williams, 46, is accused of killing Joshua R. Pfeiler on Thursday. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office responded at 4:17 a.m. to the 6800 block of White Deer Trail and found the victim.
Deputies performed first aid until responders arrived. EMS took Pfeiler to HSHS St. John's Hospital, where he died.
The stabbing happened at the victim's residence, deputies said. According to a press release from law enforcement, Williams was in a romantic relationship with Pfeiler.
An arrest warrant charged Williams with three counts of firs degree murder and one count of aggravated domestic battery. The suspect turned herself in at about 5 p.m. Friday while accompanied by her attorney.
The suspect is behind bars in the Sangamon County Jail with bail set at $2 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.