Rock Steady boxing coming to Danville's Kinney's Fitness Zone

DANVILLE Ill. (WAND) - You may have heard of Rock Steady boxing, it is a boxing course that started in Indiana and now it's making its way to Danville.
The mission of Rock Steady Boxing is to empower people with Parkinson's disease fight back. There is currently one location in the Champaign area and Lora Mock is the head coach.
She says before becoming enrolled, each student must go through an assessment. Each case of Parkinson's disease is different and her primary focus is to keep everyone safe.
"The hunch to posture that they will begn to develop over time. So we do a lot of stretching of the front part of the body and strengthening the back part of the body. So we encorporate more body and stretching that a typical boxing class might do."
She says the owner at Kinney's Fitness Zone contacted her directly to find out more about her services.
"We have a gym member that comes in everyday that has parkinson and rides a bike almost a mile everyday," said Stephanie Kinney.
Se says gym member told her about the course and that was when the family-owned business jumped on board to
make it happen.
The course will be started in April. For price and time or any additional information you can contact Kinney's Fitness Zone
at (217) 918-5474 or visit their direct site at http://Kinneysfitnesszone.com/