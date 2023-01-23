ROCKFORD, Ill. (WAND)- The Rockford Police Department is searching for a corpse of a deceased adult after a van from a local funeral home was reported stolen on Sunday.
According to the RockfordILPolice twitter account the van has since been located in Chicago, however the deceased corpse has yet to be found.
Rockford Police are continuing with the investigation and at this time no further information has been released.
