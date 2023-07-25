DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Looking for a cold drink to beat the heat? Rockwell Coffee Company has great drinks with a unique twist. They are served in a mobile coffee shop.
Rockwell is built into a trailer which is currently parked at Eldorado and Van Dyke. It’s in the parking lot of the New Vision Church.
The mobile coffee shop is believed to be the only one in the Midwest. The only other one is in New Mexico.
Rockwell Coffee Company opened Saturday to steady business. Tuesday was its second day with continued solid sales from people looking for a cold brew as the area bakes in the heat.
