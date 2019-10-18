WASHINGTON (WAND) - A lawmaker from Illinois took a moment to honor the memory of former Sangamon County Sheriff Wes Barr on the U.S. House floor.
Barr unexpectedly passed away on Oct. 1 at the age of 56. His death appeared to be from natural causes, according to Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards.
He was sheriff in the county from 2014 to 2018 and stepped away after that time to be with his family.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) told national lawmakers about the great man Barr was, calling his story "one of the true American spirit".
"In every aspect of his life, Wes put others before himself," Davis said. "He lived to serve others and for so many, he was a role model and a mentor. Wes had a compassion for people and a determination to give back to his community. Words cannot describe how much he will be missed."
Barr's life history includes time in the U.S. Marine Corps. and time spent as a correctional officer. Before joining the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office in 1991, he was a police officer in Loami, Illiopolis and Chatham.
