ILLINOIS (WAND) - U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis has tested positive for COVID-19, a Facebook post on his official page said.
His positive result came in Wednesday morning. Davis said he decided to get tested when one of his twice-a-day temperature checks came back higher than normal at 99 degrees.
Davis' wife also was tested for COVID-19 and came back negative. Members of his staff that he worked with in the last week also tested negative.
Davis said he is showing no symptoms as of Wednesday. His office is contacting constituents that he met with in person in the last 48 hours.
"My staff and I take COVID-19 very seriously," Davis said. "My wife is a nurse and a cancer survivor, which puts her in an at-risk category like so many Americans. My office and I have always followed and will continue to follow CDC guidelines, use social distancing, and wear masks or face coverings when social distancing cannot be maintained."
Public events Davis' office had planned will be postponed until Davis receives a negative test. He plans to serve constituents virtually while he quarantines at home. District offices in central and southwest Illinois are remaining open.
"During these challenging times, protecting the public health is my highest priority," Davis said. "If you’re out in public, use social distancing, and when you can’t social distance, please wear a mask. All of us must do our part. That’s what it will take to get through this pandemic."
