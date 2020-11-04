CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WAND) - Incumbent Republican Representative Rodney Davis set to serve his fifth term for Illinois' 13th Congressional District.
The Associated Press reported Davis collected 55% of the votes, while Democratic challenger Betsy Dirksen Londrigan had 45%.
On Wednesday, Londrigan addressed central Illinois. She thanked her campaign staff, the volunteers and the voters to supported her.
"Whether you cast your ballot for Rep. Davis or not, we all need to come together to make sure we are moving central Illinois in the direction we want to see," Londrigan said.
Londrigan had staggering numbers in Champaign and McLean Counties, while Davis saw big support in counties like Macon, Christian and Macoupin.
"There was so much excitement to go out and vote Republican and President Trump," said Rep. Davis.
Rep. Davis told WAND News on Wednesday, he's very excited to head back to Washington. One of his top priorities is tackling the coronavirus.
"We have invested so much of your tax dollars, so many of your tax dollars, hundreds of millions in developing therapeutics, medicines, and as Dr. Fauci just said, we are on the verge of a vaccine to go to our health care workers and our most vulnerable," said Rep. Davis. "When that (vaccine) happens that puts us on the path to defeat the virus because that is going to stop us from having to go into more Pritzker lockdowns - lockdowns without the data to back up those lockdowns."
He went on to say he wants to focus on small businesses affected by the virus and opening PPE applications for those businesses.
