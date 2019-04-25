DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Prairieland Punishers roller derby team is geared up for their home opener on Saturday.
The team will play at the Decatur Civic Center at 4 p.m. Wildkat has been apart of Prairieland Punishers for four seasons and said game day is very exciting.
"It's the most exciting thing I do all year. The adrenaline is always very high, just to look out at all your fans... it just feels so supportive," said Wildkat.
The team also works to give back. Each year with the help of the community they pick an organization to support. This year the Prairieland Punishers are raising funds for the Girl Scouts of America.
"We've raised nearly $30,000 over the years for different organizations throughout the community," said Wildkat.
The first home game is Saturday, April 27 against South Shore Roller Girls. The game starts at 4 p.m. at the Decatur Civic Center. For more information about tickets click here.