SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois' mission is to serve families when disaster strikes the most cherished part of their lives - their children.
For Katie Alsup, this mission was fulfilled.
"I had a daughter at 23 weeks, and we lived 45 minutes away," Alsup said. "She was in such critical care, so the Ronald McDonald House was offered to us."
The Ronald McDonald House provides a place for families to stay while their child is receiving medical care.
"I couldn't have asked for a better place to stay," Alsup said. "The staff is wonderful. The house is beautiful. It's better than a hotel. You've got your own bathroom. They provide meals."
Alsup said her family had a long journey, and the Ronald McDonald House became a home for her family.
"We stayed nine months, from June to March. Within the nine month stay, we saw how the volunteers and the donations impacted every single family that walked through the door," Alsup said. " When we said we were going home we were coming back here, because it became a part of our every day."
Whether it's a one night stay or nearly a year, the CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois, Amber Kaylor, said the charity needs the community's support in order to lend a helping hand to families.
"Families come to stay with us on average for 12 nights," Kaylor said. "It costs about $90 a night to house a family. We don't ask them to pay a dime."
Anyone can help give back by participating in the organization's second annual All-In Donation Day.
"It's an opportunity for people to monetarily support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois buy giving online or buy calling the house," Kaylor said. "They can also fulfill our wish list items which are things like paper towels, Kleenex, Clorox wipes."
"I think every single dollar that someone gives to us is peace of mind they are giving to a family who is going through possibly one of the worst times of their lives," Kaylor said. "It's worth that to families when they need it the most."
The goal is raise $50,000. Anyone interested in donating can visit the organization's website HERE.
