SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois surpassed their fundraising goal for their inaugural All-In Donation Day on Thursday, March 2.
A goal was set to raise $20,000 to support the chapter in continuing to provide the essentials of home to hundreds of families each year with a seriously ill child receiving medical care.
A total of $21,179 was raised.
Donations were matched throughout the day by several generous donors including Bank of Springfield, Roland Machinery and The Ellis Family.