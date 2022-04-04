URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A home's attic and roof took heavy damage in a Monday evening Urbana fire, responders said.
Firefighters said they found heavy smoke when they responded at about 5 p.m. to a house at the corner of Busey Avenue and Indiana Avenue. Responders had the fire out about a half hour later.
There were no injuries reported.
Urbana firefighters responded to this fire. Champaign Fire Department crews assisted at the scene.
