Roof Collapse in downtown Belvidere

Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing after midnight. Low 38F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing after midnight. Low 38F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.