Roof Collapse in downtown Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WREX) — As of 9:40 p.m. Governor JB Pritzker has been made aware of the situation in Belvidere and sent out this tweet:
Around 8 p.m. Friday March 31st, reports of a roof collapse at The Apollo Theatre in Belvidere happened after severe weather came through the Stateline Friday evening.
A heavy metal band called Morbid Angel was scheduled to perform tonight.
Injuries are unknown at this time
We will continue to update the story as more information becomes available
