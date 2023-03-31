Roof Collapse in downtown Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WREX) — As of 9:40 p.m. Governor JB Pritzker has been made aware of the situation in Belvidere and sent out this tweet:

Around 8 p.m. Friday March 31st, reports of a roof collapse at The Apollo Theatre in Belvidere happened after severe weather came through the Stateline Friday evening.

A heavy metal band called Morbid Angel was scheduled to perform tonight.

