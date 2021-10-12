JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- The City of Jacksonville Inspection/Community Development Department responded to a report of property damage due to a collapsed roof early Tuesday morning.
Officials say, the City was notified at approximately 8:00 a.m. on October 12, of a roof collapse at 102 ½ and 104 N West St, Jacksonville.
Properties adjacent to the property at 104 N West St were also damaged due to the collapse.
According to officials, both properties were vacant at the time of the collapse and no injuries have been reported.
Due to the unstable structure, N West St between E State St and Court St has been closed. The duration of the closure is unknown at this this time pending further investigations and repairs.
The following agencies responded and are working with the local property owners to ensure the safety of their structures: City of Jacksonville Street Department, City of Jacksonville Community Development/Inspections, Jacksonville Fire Department, Hutchison Engineering, Ameren Electric, and private contractors.
Any questions can be referred to: Community Development Department at 217-479-4620
