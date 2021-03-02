TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) - A roof has collapsed after a Tolono house caught fire Tuesday afternoon.
Crews were Tuesday afternoon to the home, which is located along Meadow Lane. Firefighters said they had to turn up the water pressure to help fight the flames.
No people were home at the time of the fire. One animal has died.
