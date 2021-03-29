CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department was called out after the roof of the Champaign Target caught fire Sunday night.
It happened at the Target in the 2100 block of N. Prospect Ave. around 8 p.m.
Crews were quickly able to extinguish the fire which was primarily contained to a rooftop air handling unit.
A passerby called in the fire. The building was evacuated as crews put out the fire. The fire did not extend beyond the roof.
The cause of this fire is undetermined, but being investigated.
