EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Crews are responding after the roof was ripped from an Amazon distribution center Friday night in Edwardsville.
NBC affiliate KSDK reports the building partially collapsed. This was a location of a radar-indicated tornado early Friday evening.
About 30-40 emergency vehicles are reported to be on the scene. It's unclear if there are injuries.
WAND News will update this developing story as it learns more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.