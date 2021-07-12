TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Taylorville PD responded to a report of a stabbing late Sunday evening.
According to police, an officer was performing a routine patrol when the call for the stabbing came in and was able to arrive at the scene within three minutes.
The officer arrived at the apartment complex located on the 500 Block of South Houston and found a male subject with blood all over his hands and learned that was the offender.
The offender was later identified as Logan Wilson, 24, of Taylorville.
Wilson was taken into custody without incident and was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic battery and unlawful use of a weapon, more charges pending.
The victim was stabbed in the neck area and was transported to a Springfield area hospital for treatment and is now in stable condition.
According to police, Wilson and the victim were roommates.
Police say this was an isolated incident, and it remains under investigation.
