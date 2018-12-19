DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Jim Root has filed in Macon County asking to be named sheriff.
A petition filed with the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court Wednesday requests that Root be declared winner after a discovery recount. Root requested the recount process after initially losing to Tony “Chubby” Brown (D) by one vote.
In the discovery recount, two uncounted ballots in Root’s favor were discovered in the Hickory Point 1 precinct. On Tuesday, Root told WAND-TV two undervotes in the Hickory Point 7 precinct were moved to his favor. His petition wants the two Hickory Point 1 ballots to be added to the full results and a “full manual recount” of Hickory Point 7 ballots.
Root says in the document that he believes “mistakes and fraud” happened when ballots were counted. He goes on to say some invalid ballots were “wrongly counted” and more than one valid ballot was “wrongly not counted”. He claims qualified voters were denied the right to vote and that same people who voted should not have been able to.
WAND-TV reached out to Brown for comment, who only said that Root is exercising his right. Root did not immediately return a phone call from the station Wednesday night.
A PDF document of Root's petition is attached to this story.
>>Related: Root: Two more pro-Root votes found in sheriff race