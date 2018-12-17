MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Two more votes for Jim Root were discovered Monday in the Macon County sheriff race, according to Root.
Root, who lost the election to Tony “Chubby” Brown by one vote after all total ballots were added, filed for a discovery recount in November. That recount originally led to county leaders finding two uncounted ballots in the Hickory Point 1 precinct. On Dec. 17, Root said the county found another two votes in his favor in Hickory Point 7.
Root tells WAND-TV he believes the Hickory Point 7 votes, previously recorded as undervotes, were on ballots that the tabulation machine “failed to record properly". He declined to provide any further statement late Monday.
Earlier in December, Root said he was planning on filing an “adversarial lawsuit” because Brown would not agree to a full recount. He said he was “disappointed” that Brown, who was sworn in and is now serving as sheriff, would not back an “invitation to assure legitimacy”. He said that he “would not be comfortable hiding behind a one-vote flawed technical victory” if the roles were reversed in a statement released at that time.
When WAND-TV asked about the lawsuit, Brown told the station he believed the election was over and said his focus was on serving the community.
WAND-TV reached out to Macon County Clerk Joshua Tanner on Monday night and did not immediately hear back.