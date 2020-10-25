URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Rosati's Pizza of Urbana will be closing its' doors Sunday.
The restaurant located at 701 S Gregory St. is one of the latest campus dining areas to close up shop.
Owner and Operator Shane Morrision said the restaurant is very thankful for the support it received over the past 14 years.
"No one could have predicted what would unfold over the past 9 months with COVID-19," Morrision said. “I’ve enjoyed all my years in Urbana owning and operating Rosati’s Pizza. I’ve got to know and have become friends with many customers and employees and we will miss them greatly. However, with the current climate and restrictions we are at a point where we cannot continue to operate in this current state."
Rosati's will remain open until 8 p.m. Sunday.
