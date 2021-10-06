CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – State Sen. Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) and other Illinois Senate Republicans are calling for a package of bills to pass that would crack down on gun trafficking, gun crimes and other violent crimes.
The measures would also establish the “Fund the Police Act” with a $100 million appropriation to provide law enforcement with additional resources. Tougher sentences would be imposed on repeat offenders such as felons in possession of a gun.
“Downstate communities, including Champaign and Decatur, are experiencing unprecedented levels of violent crime,” Rose said. “We should put every member of the General Assembly on record. Are they going to be for citizens, safety, school kids, safe schools, or are they going to be for shooting buses.”
Rose was referring to a September incident in Champaign when a Unit-4 school bus in Champaign was shot at.
“On Sept. 10, violent thugs shot a school bus taking kids home,” Rose stated. The Senator also pointed to the large number of police officers resigning or retiring from their jobs after the legislature passed a police reform bill in January.
Although Rose aimed some of his comments at State Senate President Don Harmon, (D) Chicago, the press office of Governor Pritzker issued a statement saying, “The Senate Republicans have shown us time and time again they care more about getting headlines than supporting solutions.” The statement went on to say Republicans voted against increased funding for multiple new cadet classes to help the Illinois State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.