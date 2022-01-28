Decatur, Ill (WAND) – State Senator Chapin Rose, (R) Mahomet, will make another attempt at getting a crime bill, with tough sentences, passed in Spring session of the Illinois General Assembly.
Rose made a previous attempt in the fall veto session but his measure was blocked by the Democratic controlled legislature. Since that time Rose says violence against cops and the citizens of central Illinois has only increased.
“Everything from shootings at school buses, to police officers, to school children, this has got to stop,” Rose told WAND News. “We’ve had countless more deaths and murders and homicides.”
Rose wants to go after repeat felons who are armed with guns. Rose is calling for first time offenders to get a mandatory ten-year sentence. A second time felon in possession of a gun conviction would result in a mandatory life sentence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.