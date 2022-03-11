CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A funeral procession for fallen tow truck operator Ross Booker could lead to traffic delays Saturday morning.
Police said a potentially large procession, which will include a tow apparatus, first responders and private vehicles, will gather at Walmart in Savoy (505 S. Dunlap Ave.) before leaving at about 10 a.m. on March 12. It will go through the route at a slow speed.
Traffic impacts are possible due to the procession's size and nature, officials said.
The procession route will be as follows:
- Procession will depart Walmart Supercenter, 505 S. Dunlap Ave., Savoy, Illinois
- Head north toward E Windsor Rd.
- Turn right toward E Windsor Rd.
- Turn left onto Illinois Route 130/Philo Rd., Urbana
- Turn right onto Illinois Route 150/University Ave., Urbana
- Turn left onto County Road 2200N/N Main Street, St. Joseph
- Turn left onto County Road 1850N
- Turn right onto County Road 2100 N
- Arrive at Stanton Friends Cemetery
For people arriving at the State Farm Center to see the Illinois High School Association basketball tournament, it is recommended they take Neil Street to Kirby Avenue to access the area from the north.
"The city appreciates the cooperation of our residents, visitors, and businesses during the procession," a press release said.
Click here for more information about funeral arrangements for Ross Booker.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
