DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A new interactive play structure at Nelson Park was unveiled on Monday afternoon.
Rotary Notes was added to the park in hopes of inspiring the love of music and joyful play among children and adults.
The park is complete with outdoor instruments that can be played by anyone of any age. The instruments are mad of durable materials to withstand the weather and stay in tune.
Decatur Park District leaders say the new addition adds another place for the public to enjoy and express their love of music.
Donations for Rotary Notes were made possible by the generosity of Decatur Rotary Club 180.
"The Rotary Notes is a project we chose to support to inspire the love of music and joyful play among children and adults. The benefits of music can be felt in many ways including cognitive, emotional, physical and community." stated Phil Romano, Project Coordinator and Rotary Club #180 Past President.
The program was also made possible through a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, The Illinois Arts Council Agency and the Decatur Area Arts Council.