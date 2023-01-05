DIVERNON, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police have advised that a portion of Route 104 has been shut down near Interstate 55.
Both lanes will be closed for an unknown amount of time from Interstate 55 to Comanche Rd. Traffic is being diverted but the I-55 Northbound and Southbound ramps are currently open.
