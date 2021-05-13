LATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Route 121 in between Warrensburg and Latham is shut down due to a crash as of 11:20 a.m. on Thursday.
Multiple departments were called to Route 121 near 2400th Avenue for a report of a crash around 10:50 a.m. The Macon County Sheriff's office confirms they are assisting ISP with the crash.
As of 11:20 a.m. the road is shut down at Lincoln Memorial Parkway for the crash when traveling from Warrensburg to Latham.
A WAND News crew saw a person be loaded into a helicopter at the scene of the crash. An additional ambulance was also on scene.
This is a developing story.
