PANA, Ill. (WAND) - All lanes of Route 29 just north of Pana have reopened after being closed due to a crash.
Illinois State Police troopers were called to a crash on IL. Rt. 29 at County Road 400N Tuesday morning.
WAND News is waiting to learn more information about the crash, including whether anyone was hurt.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.