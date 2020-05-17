SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A portion of a road is closed in Sangamon County because of flooding, according to Illinois State Police.
Illinois Route 4 in closed from Route 104 to Divernon Road, near Auburn, due to impassable water.
Troopers can't say when Route 4 will re-open, but they urge drivers to seek an alternate route and avoid the area.
