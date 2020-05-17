Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially during the afternoon hours. A few storms may be severe. High 71F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.