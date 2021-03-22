(WAND)-Illinois State Police District 9 units are on scene of a fatal crash located at Route 54 at Main Street, Spaulding, IL.
Route 54 was temporarily shutdown due to the incident, however all lanes are now back open.
No other information has been released at this time.
WAND will continue to update the story as it develops.
