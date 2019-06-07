LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - The Route 66 Weekend will be held Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in Lincoln.
The weekend event kicked off with an official ribbon cutting at The Mill on Friday at 9 a.m.
The Mill Museum gift shop will have Route 66 Specials along with several participating Lincoln businesses including in the Historic Downtown Lincoln District.
A Limited Edition Mill 90th Anniversary t-shirt will also be available for the anniversary weekend. Proceeds will go to support The Mill.
Route 66 Weekend brings together the Route 66 Association of Illinois Motor Tour/Hall of Fame Banquet/Passport Stops, the Route 66 Garage Sales, and The Mill Museum on 66 90th Anniversary Celebration.
