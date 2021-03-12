DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Mental health is once again in the spotlight after Meghan Markle revealed she has struggled with depression and thoughts of suicide.
After her interview aired Sunday evening, mental health experts have been expressing their appreciation for the dialogue it started.
One in six Americans will suffer from a mental health issue at some point in their life. But experts worry the stigma surrounding mental health still prevents many from getting the help they need. One key to breaking down those barriers is having celebrities — and everyday people — be more open about their struggles.
"We often see celebrities as having it all," said Jill Krum, director of behavioral health services at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital. "When they remove that curtain and we're allowed to see behind the scenes, it normalizes those feelings. It shows that mental illness has no boundaries. It can happen to anyone."
Krum also said anyone struggling with depression should reach out to their doctor or a therapist. With telehealth appointments becoming more common, people can get help without even leaving their home.
